Police arrest 26 suspects in Benue during festive period —CP » Latest News » Tribune Online

Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba on Friday said that the command arrested 26 suspects for kidnap, robbery and theft cases during the festive period in the state.

Garba stated this in a statement he made available to our correspondent in Makurdi, adding that 205 live ammunition, one vehicle and nine motorcycles were recovered within the period.

Garba, in the statement gave the breakdown of the cases recorded as follows; that three suspected kidnappers; Aonda Gbakaan, Akesaa Sughnee and Terkinbir Oljime who claimed to be Gana boys and had collected N200,000.00 ransom from their victim were arrested at Konsisha street in Makurdi

He added that twelve robbery…