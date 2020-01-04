Police exhume corpse of female LASU student allegedly killed for money ritual by boyfriend

It was a gory scene on Saturday in Ikoyi-Ile community of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, when policemen exhumed the decomposing corpse of a female Lagos State University student, Favour Daley-Oladele, allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, for money ritual.

The Police team that went to the church where the lady was buried in a shallow grave was led by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Babatunde Kokumo, who explained that the exhumation of the remains of the 23-year-old student would enhance the completion of investigation started by the Ogun State Police command.

He, however, assured the people that the Police would look into the fear raised over the number…