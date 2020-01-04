Stop talking about 2023 for now, Oluwajana cautions politicians

The National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC), South West, Mr Bankole Oluwajana, has appealed to the nation’s politicians to keep their 2023 ambition in the cooler, for now, and allow the newly-elected officers concentrate on the tasks of giving Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

Oluwajana, who made the appeal in Lagos in a chat with select journalists, on Thursday, argued that since the nation had just concluded a general election, less than a year ago, it would be a great disservice to the electorate for politicians to start talking of 2023 elections, this time, when they had not even fulfilled the promises made at the last electioneering campaign.

“I think…