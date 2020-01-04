Tragedy averted in Enugu as firefighters save Ogbete main market from ruin

Tragedy was averted in Enugu the Enugu State capital on Friday when firefighters stopped Ogbete main market from being gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the entire main market which is in the heart of Enugu metropolis nearly went up in flames but for the prompt response of combined efforts of men of the State Fire service, traders and market security personnel.

An eye witness said that traders used fire extinguishers to prevent the inferno from spreading to other parts of the market although it touched the foam section of the market.

“The fire which started at a foam shop rampaging to adjoining shops…