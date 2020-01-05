Alaafin talks tough over robber-herdsmen in Ekiti » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has condemned the recent incursion of a gang suspected to be herdsmen into Ekiti State, describing the development as height of provocation of the people of the affected areas.

Oba Adeyemi, who did not mince word in his remarks, said if the trend was not nipped in the bud, it would not only breed discontent, but also amount to deliberate attempt to overrun the ethnic group from which the victims come.

The media, on Friday, was awash with the news of a gang of suspected herdsmen who allegedly barricaded the highway in Ise-Ekiti, in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, during which the unsuspecting commuters were dispossessed of their at gun…