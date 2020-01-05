Court remands man in prison over murder in Ondo 

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Dayo Idowu, to Olokuta Correctional Service Centre, for allegedly stabbing a commercial driver to death.

The accused was dragged before the court over the stabbing and killing of one Shehu Saka, with a broken bottle on his stomach which led to his death.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 16, 2019, at about 7 am at Onyearugbulem area, Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District.

The offence which contravened sections 316 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws…