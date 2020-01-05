



DPR blames Kaduna gas explosion on illegal transfer of LPG to cylinders

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kaduna gas explosion was caused by illegal decanting (transfer) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into another cylinder by operators of the facility.

DPR Head, Public Affairs Mr Paul Osu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we…





Source: Nigerian Tribune