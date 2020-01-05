Kaduna dep gov visits late Professor’s family, says Nigeria has lost an intellectual giant

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, on Sunday visited the scene of the Saturday gas explosion in Sabon Tasha area of the state which killed six persons including Prof. Simon P. Mallam, Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

The deputy governor in the company of Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and other government officials also visited victims at General hospital, Sabon Tasha, St.Gerald hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching hospital within Kaduna metropolis.

It was gathered some of the injured persons have been treated and discharged since yesterday.

The deputy governor also paid a condolence visit to the family of late Prof….