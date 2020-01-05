Kaduna govt condoles families of victims » Tribune Online

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the families of those who lost their lives following a gas explosion that occurred at about 2 pm on Saturday in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in a business premises located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

“The State Government also sympathized with the…