Kogi govt fingers external collaborators in Tawari attack » Latest News » Tribune Online

Yekini Jimoh | Lokoja

Kogi State government has accused some politicians from outside the state of the deadly attack that took place in Tawari community, Kogi Local Government Area of the state on Friday, as a prelude to 2023 political battle.

This is just as security agencies in the state have taken over the community.

During the attack, about 23 persons were killed, while many houses were razed. Places of worship were not spared by the suspected Fulani herdsmen who were said to be on a revenge mission.

Sunday Tribune gathered on Saturday that security men had been drafted to the community by the state government to avoid further attack by the Fulani herdsmen.

While the state governor,…