Like Trump, Clinton also launched an Iraq airstrike as his impeachment inquiry was heating up

A New York Times front page from December 17, 1998, is getting attention on Twitter. It documents how Clinton launched Iraq airstrikes as his impeachment inquiry was heating up.

Early Friday morning, US forces killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport. Trump is currently awaiting a Senate trial in his impeachment case.

People on social media believe President Donald Trump may be taking a page from Bill Clinton’s playbook by escalating tensions with Iraq amid his impeachment inquiry.

