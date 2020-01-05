Man in court for allegedly duping cleric of N150,000 in Ekiti

A 34-year-old man, Sunday Fatunase, on Friday appeared before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly duping a cleric in a land deal.

Fatunase and one other person now at large allegedly obtained N150,000 from the complainant, Pastor Emmanuel Onyainya, on the pretext of selling a plot of land to him.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, the accused person is facing a charge of fraud.

He told the court that the accused and his fleeing accomplice committed the offence at about 2.00 pm on July 26, 2019, within the magisterial district.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, was in contravention of…