Many feared dead as explosion hits Kaduna » Tribune Online

Many people are feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at about 2pm on Saturday in Kaduna State.

The incident occurred in at a gas shop opposite Total filling station located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

Emergency officials including firefighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service, the Red Cross and security agencies have since arrived at the scene of the explosion.

Search and rescue exercise has begun in the area for victims of the explosion.