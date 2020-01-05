Naira Marley consolidates Marlian Movement with label » Razzmatazz » Tribune Online

Marlians who gathered for the maiden edition of Marlian Fest, the music concert of Azeez Fashola who is famously known as Naira Marley, were not disappointed as they were treated to performances from the artiste and many other acts in the music industry.

The musician, who dropped hit singles back to back in 2019, was obliged to hold a fest in celebration of his success in the studio.

From Soapy, Bad influence, O Por to Opotoyi, the list of his hit songs seemed endless.

Despite entanglement with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of car theft and cyber fraud, among other accusations, he managed to stay on top of his…