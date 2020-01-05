One dead, three injured as fire razes Akesan market in Oyo

Fourteen-year-old Wareed Akano was shot dead, while three others sustained injuries from gunshot wounds in a melee that followed Sunday morning’s inferno that razed Akesan market in Oyo town, Oyo State.

The four victims were hit by bullets when security agents attempted to calm the agitated crowd who were bent on attacking the state fire service office in Oyo town, about 20 metres away from the market, for failing to arrive on time to prevent the degeneration of the fire.

Those who sustained injuries were Jimoh Idris, Sulu Qudinai and Wasiu Taiwo.

According to the Oyo State police command, through its Public Relations Officer, Fadeyi Olugbenga, the victims were hit by gunshots from a…