Senate targets 75 per cent access to savings by pensioners

Retirees from public and private service with pension savings account are about to get a new deal, accessing their retirement funds with various pension mangers as the Senate prepare to consider amendment of the Pension Reform Act 2004.

The new and maybe better deal would emanate from the bill before the Senate to amend the Pension Reform Act 2004 to grant retirees access to 75% of their pension savings.

The bill was sponsored by the Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko representing Sokoto North.

Wamakko in his explanatory memorandum said the bill sought to provide succour to delay and other difficulties pensioners encounter in withdrawing their savings from retirement savings…