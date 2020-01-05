



Tawari attack: Governor Bello visits Koto, assures community of immediate support, security

THE Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured the people of Tawari community that his administration would do everything to stand by them and ensure immediate assistance for the victims of the attack.

Recall that some unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area of the state, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community.

The governor gave the assurance when he visited the Ohimege-Igu of Koto Karfe, HRM Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, at his palace on Sunday.

The governor’s visit came a day after he delegated…





