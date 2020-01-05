Why FG must see to electoral reforms —Aduwo » Interview » Tribune Online

Femi Aduwo is the national coordinator of Rights Monitoring Group, a coalition of 45 civil society organisations and doubles as the Executive Director of the Centre for Convention of Democratic Integrity (CCDI). He speaks with DARE ADEKANMBI on what should be the focus of the Federal Government in 2020, the budget, electoral reforms, among others.

THERE are many issues about the development of the country carried over into the New Year, particularly issues about the wobbling economy, budget, borrowing plans, electoral reforms and so on. What would you advise the Federal Government to do on these issues?

There are many things that need to be addressed. First is the issue of the 2020…