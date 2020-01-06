Achieving extraordinary feats in 2020 » Leadership & Management » Tribune Online

The best way to make 2020 extraordinary is to shun mediocrity and that means not being satisfied with doing just enough. Mediocrity creeps in on many people surreptitiously. Quite a number of those who would have positively affected their world fail to make a definite and defining mark because they get sucked into the average life unconsciously. Their undoing is that they keep measuring their impact by the accomplishments of those around them. So, rather than reaching for the moon, they feel content with companying with nightingales that cannot go beyond the height of trees. By so doing, not only do they deprive the world the benefit of the fullness of their capacity, they also do…