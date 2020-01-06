Again, another six persons kidnapped in Abuja Tribune Online

About six persons were reportedly kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen at Zuma community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Although the report was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, Tribune Online reliably gathered that the victims were abducted at different locations within the area council.

Investigations by our Correspondent further revealed that while some were abducted at public centres, others were picked up in a farm.

According to one of the witnesses, who did not want her name in print: “Josephine Danlami was one of the victims. She was kidnapped while coming out of Zuma 1 village to Bwari town. Another person, a 23-year old…