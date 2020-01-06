Borno gov blasts soldiers on Damaturu-Maiduguri road over alleged extortion

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday blasted the men of the Nigerian Army deployed in Damaturu-Maiduguri road over alleged extortion.

The governor, who was on his way for an on the spot assessment to Jakana, a commun­ity where Boko Haram insurgents struck on Saturday, was said to have been enraged with the activities of the soldiers on the highway.

The soldiers were said to have mounted checkpoints on the road, where travelers were checked to ascertain their nationality.

He was said to have been held up in the long queue occasioned by one of the checkpoints on the highway.

In the video of the governor’s encounter with the soldiers watched by the Nigerian Tri­bune, the…