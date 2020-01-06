Ex-servicemen, war veterans promise expertise assistance for ‘Amotekun’

Ahead Thursday’s launch of South West Joint Security Network codenamed “Amotekun”, members of the Nigerian Legion, Oyo State command has promised expertise assistance to engender effectiveness of the set-to-be launched security network.

Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Mr Michael Fajimi, said this in Ibadan during the launch of the Appeal Week Emblem as part of activities marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Oyo State, on Monday.

While assuring of the support of ex-servicemen for security strides across the South West, Fajimi asked for increased funding support for the dependants of old soldiers and war veterans.

He decried that legions in the state had not…