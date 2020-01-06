How crisis is tearing PDP, APC apart » Politics » Tribune Online

THE intra party feud rocking the two main political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), cuts a semblance with the crisis that put the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the botched Third Republic. Both Chief Tom Ikimi and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe of the NRC and the SDP respectively, had to be at their wit ends over irreconcilable differences with a lot of powerful forces within their parties. Today Ikimi, a stalwart of the PDP, maintains a low profile in the party, just as Kingibe is less visible in the larger political scene, but with a considerable influence in the seat of power in…