How you can make room for yourself and business in 2020 » Leaders’ Forum » Tribune Online

There is no aspect of purpose and business that you will turn to now that it will not look as if there is no room for you to survive let alone lead the pack. Many years ago, when I wanted to start what I am doing today, it looked as if there was no room for me to express my gifting and talent. I felt as if there was no longer room in the inn for me in the field of human, organizational, national and global development business.

Also, I sat in my cabin-like room and I began to reel out names of those who were calling the shots in my field of business and it got to a time that I lost count. After scaring daylight out of myself; purpose began to ebb out of me as blood would ebb out of a man…