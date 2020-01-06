Low turn out as schools resume for second term in Oyo

Some public and private schools in Ibadan on Monday recorded low turn out of students and pupils on the first day of resumption for the second term academic calendar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 8 am, only a few students were seen in the schools visited in Ibadan.

Schools monitored were Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Vine Branch Foundation School, I.M.G School One, Mokola and Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

Others were Ansar Ud Deen School One and Two Liberty Road, Community Grammar School Oluyole and Oluyole Private School Ibadan.

Some principals of the schools told NAN that turnout was low although they expect students in their large numbers by Friday…