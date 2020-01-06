



Man in court over alleged N400,000 fraud

A 55-year-old trader, Anderson Umeh, who allegedly defrauded one Mr Isiah Inaremien of N400,000 under false pretences of getting customs’ paper for his car, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at No. 1b, Kolex Road, Surulere, Lagos, was charged with obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the trader committed the offences on Dec 18, 2019, at No. 64, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged…





