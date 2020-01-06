MASSOB, OPC, MEND, MBF, others not enemies of Nigeria ― Tunde Bakare

Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that socio-political and pressure groups in the country are not the enemies of Nigeria.

Bakare gave this revelation on Sunday during his State of the Nation broadcast which he delivered in his church at Akilo area of Lagos with the theme: “Unveiling the true enemies of Nigeria.”

He said since activities of the groups are for the public good and within the ambit of the law, they are not enemies of the country.

Bakare who is also Convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG) listed some of the groups to include Movement for the Actualisation for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Ohanaeze…