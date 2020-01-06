My vision is to put well-trained drivers on Nigerian roads —Olamiju » Entrepreneurship+ » Tribune Online

Afolabi Sunday Olamiju is the managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of His Wisdom Driving School, a subsidiary of His Wisdom Nigeria Enterprises. He has over 10 years experience in training of drivers. In this interview with FEMI OGUNTAYO, he speaks about his mission to put qualified drivers who will at the same time safeguard the lives of people on the roads.

What prompted the vision of establishing a driving school?

It was borne out of doing something unique, but everything about me and the business, just like the name of the company – His Wisdom Nigeria Enterprises or His Wisdom Driving School – is the wisdom of God. God gave me money and he led me to use the money to…