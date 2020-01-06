NECA backs proposed hike in electricity tariff

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has thrown its weight behind the proposed hike in electricity tariff calling it a ‘necessity for power sector’.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said the electricity tariffs being paid by consumers will increase in April this year, according to its ‘December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020,’ which was dated December 31, 2019.

According to a press release by the Director-General of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr Timothy Olawale stated that “though the proposed increase in tariff might cause a shock from the…