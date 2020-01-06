Oshiomhole in Kogi, condoles with Gov Bello over sister’s death

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello over the death of his sister, Hajia Rabietu Bello.

Hajia Rabietu, an elder sister to Governor Yahaya Bello died on December 23, 2019, after an illness.

The National Chairman who met with Bello at the Government House, Lokoja, on Monday, in the company of some of his aides, said he was in the state to sympathise with the governor over the recent loss of his sister.

He prayed God to repose the soul of the late Rabietu and grant fortitude to the governor as well as other members of the deceased’s family to bear the…