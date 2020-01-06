Police arrest housewife for allegedly pushing her co-wife, baby into well

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, for allegedly pushing her co-wife Zuwaira Sani, 35 and her 18-month-old son into a well.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

Haruna said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal of Rurum village of Rano Local Government Area of Kano, had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in the process they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well…