Stop celebrating enemies of Nigeria — Pastor Bakare

A cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged Nigerians to stop celebrating enemies of the country.

Bakare made the appeal during the first Sunday Thanksgiving Service of the year at the Citadel, also known as the Latter Rain Church in Ikeja.

According to the cleric, this is a decade of a new Nigeria, adding that there was, therefore, an opportunity to turn the tide of the nation and actualise the dreams of the founding fathers.

“The Nigerian Government should be ready to confront the true enemies of our nation and to free Nigerian people of the greed of our oppressors.

“We must stop referring to treasury looters as generous and noble. These are the true enemies of Nigeria no matter the title…