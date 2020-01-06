Technology may fail Operation ‘Amotekun’ in S’West ― Activist » Tribune Online

An activist and convener of a socio-development and pressure group in Ekiti state, ‘Ajoro Ekiti’, Mr Dare Ariyo-Atoye, has predicted that the proposed Southwest security watch called ‘operation Amotekun’ may fail due to lack of technology and innovation.

Ariyo-Atoye said the operation may hit a brick wall, except the six states of Southwest key into the use of drones and other modern technologies to survey the borders and bushes in the region.

The joint security arrangement will be inaugurated on Thursday, January 9 across the region, with the intention of combating the rising scourges of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in the zone.

On the issue of farmers-herders’ impending…