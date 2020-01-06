



Tribune Online

We’ll justify confidence Lagosians reposed in us, Sanwo-Olu assures

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said his administration will work hard to justify the confidence Lagosians have in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting and retaining it as the ruling party in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this vow at the annual special Thanksgiving Service of the state government with the theme, “Offering Thanksgiving Glorifies God,” which took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor, who noted that this year, 2020 is very crucial for his administration, as it would be its first full year of governance, promised that his team was…





Source: Nigerian Tribune