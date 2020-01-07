



Tribune Online

Army to investigate extortion allegations

The Nigerian Army through its operations spokesperson Col Aminu Ilyasu has assured Nigerians in the northeast war theatre that it would investigate and get to the bottom of the allegation of extortion levelled against its personnel.

In a swift response to the Monday outburst of Governor Babagana Zulum who was at a checkpoint and actually witnessed the extortion spree of some soldiers on the market Maiduguri DAMATURU road, the spokesperson noted that the army will never cover any wrongdoing as such they will investigate the issue.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional and disciplined institution views such allegations seriously,…





Source: Nigerian Tribune