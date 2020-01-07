



Tribune Online

FG commissions National Depository of Treaties

In line with the tenets of Open Government Partnership and access to justice which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to uphold, the Federal Government, on Tuesday commissioned the National Depository of Treaties.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the electronic National Depository of Treaties will serve as the depository of all treaties entered into between the Federal Government and any other country in line with Section 4 of the Treaties (Making Procedure, Etc.) Act Cap. T20 Laws of the Federation…





Source: Nigerian Tribune