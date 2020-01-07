HYPREP’s Dekil gives 2020 update » Ecoscope » Tribune Online

The project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Marvin Dekil, has used the occasion of the 2020 Ogoni Day celebration to give an update on the work done in the clean-up of contaminated areas in Ogoniland in Rivers State.

Speaking at the event which held on Saturday, January 4, Dr Dekil, said: “In my solidarity message to Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni (MOSOP) to mark the 2019 Ogoni Day celebration, I promised that remediation contractors were to be mobilised to sites later that January and I am happy to announce to you that that promise was kept and today remediation contractors are working on 21 lots across the four local government areas…