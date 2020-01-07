MTN Group exits towers businesses in Ghana, Uganda » Info Tech » Tribune Online

MTN Group has agreed to sell its towers businesses in Ghana and Uganda as Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator refocuses on high-growth markets on the continent and in the Middle East.

Clashes with regulators in Nigeria, Uganda and elsewhere have crippled growth, prompting the company to announce a $1 billion three-year asset-disposal plan earlier in 2019.

MTN said it had agreed to sell its 49 per cent holdings in Ghana Tower Interco B.V. and Uganda Tower Interco B.V. to AT Sher Netherlands Coöperatief U.A. for $523 million.

The sale is expected to close in Q1 2020, leaving MTN with a profit of six billion rands ($425.74 million).

The company also said it had finalised the redemption…