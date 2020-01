NAFDAC mulls recruitment, says agency understaffed ― DG

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Monday said that the agency was considering recruiting staff to fill up vacant positions in 2020.

Adeyeye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja that the recruitment became necessary because the agency was too understaffed to effectively perform its statutory duties.

She said that the agency hoped and prayed that it would get employees in 2020 to drive its mandate of safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

“We need staff; we also need vehicles, and not too long ago, we got approval for 15 vehicles; but that is a drop in the bucket because we have 36…