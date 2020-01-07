No order restraining further demolition of Ile Arugbo ― Kwara govt

Kwara State government has said that it was served with a writ of summons on Tuesday, and not that of an order restraining it from taking further action on the disputed land on which “ile-Arugbo” was demolished.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ayinla Jawondo, however, said that though it technically meant that the state government has not been restrained but “as a government that believes in the rule of law, we have decided to stop further action on the matter until the final decision of the court.”

Jawondo also said that the injunction granted would expire after seven days, adding that by the time the case is…