Northern states should emulate Niger Republic on cultural festivals — Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on his colleagues in the northern part of Nigeria to give premiums to organizing and hosting cultural festivals in order to sustain the cultural heritage of the region.

Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media, and Publicity to the Governor, disclosing this in a release, said, Tambuwal who was a guest at the 41st edition of the annual ‘Sabre National De Lutte Traditionnalle’ (traditional wrestling festival) held in Maradi State of Niger Republic, made the call at the occasion on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Nigerien Ministry of Youths and Sports in collaboration with the organized private sector and philanthropists inside…