Police arraign suspects over Ekiti bank robbery » Tribune Online

The Police have arraigned three suspects before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Oye-Ekiti.

The three accused persons, Omotoso Aliu,56, Oyelowo Akande,56, and Taiwo Ayobami,52, were docked on a charge of conspiracy.

It will be recalled that at least three persons were killed in the attack in November while others were injured with an unspecified amount of money carted away.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court on Tuesday that the accused and others at large committed the offence on November 21, 2019, at about 3.05 pm in Oye Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the accused conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit…