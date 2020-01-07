Pros, cons and consequences » Opinions » Tribune Online

THE closure of Nigeria’s land borders for over four months now has raised concerns  about the  validity and essence of the ECOWAS treaty, which  permits the  free movement of people and goods across  West Africa.  Since  its foundation in 1975 by Nigeria and Togo through their respective Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and General Eyadema of Togo, ECOWAS has become a model regional body with  several common institutions such as: ECOWAS  Parliament, ECOWAS Court, ECOWAS Passport, Regional Force (ECOMOG).  However, the long road to regional   integration had not been without challenges. The violation and abuse of ECOWAS treaty on movement of goods and people, the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

