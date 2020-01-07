Talks of 2023 succession premature ― Tinubu » Latest News

President Muhammadu Buhari and national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met at the presidential villa, Abuja, after which the former Lagos governor accused those talking about 2023 succession at this time as restless.

Widely touted as having presidential ambition himself in the coming general election, Tinubu told State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting that any lover of the country cannot be talking about a succession plan.

Asked for his perspective on APC zoning for 2023, he said: “That time is not now. We have just finished one election and Mr President is busy sorting out the Budget, working for the people of this…