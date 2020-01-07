The judiciary in year 2020 » Learned Expressions » Tribune Online

YESTERDAY, January 6, 2020, most courts resumed legal business for the new year and the judicial calendar will be busy and crowded for the next three months before the Easter break. It is about the most productive period of litigation in Nigeria. By now, it is taken that lawyers and judges have rested and there are not too many holidays within this long period. So, the question then is this: what should we expect from the judiciary in the New Year? Let me attempt to identify some of them, although this cannot be exhaustive. The judiciary, being the third arm of government, is about the most important institution, for the true practice of democracy, which is anchored on the twin pillars…