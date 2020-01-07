Uniport undergraduate wins Princewill’s Trust December cash prize

An undergraduate at the University of PortHarcourt, Rivers State, Tombari Akata, has won the December 2019 edition of the Help the Hardworker Project of Princewill Trust Foundation.

Speaking while presenting the cash price of N100,000 to the beneficiary at the school premises, the founder and sponsor of the foundation, Prince Tonye Princewill, said the gesture would be his little monthly contribution of giving back to the society while encouraging the average, diligent hard worker.

Princewill, who was represented by Barrister Ken Saronwiyo, a retired customary court judge and a Deputy Governorship aspirant in the 2015 elections, said that “the presentation is a testimony that the NGO…