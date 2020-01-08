180 passengers killed as Ukranian plane crashes in Iran shortly after takeoff » Top News » Tribune Online

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 on Wednesday crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran in Iran because of technical problems, according to the Iranian state news media.

The plane, which was carrying 180 people, went down near Tehran because of technical problems, killing everyone on board, the local news media said.

The plane was bound for Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, local media reported.

Photos posted by Iranian news organisations showed rescuers examining smoking rubble in a field.

The Iranian Students’ News Agency, a state-run media organisation, shared a video it said showed the predawn crash, with a distant light descending in the distance before a bright burst filled the sky upon…