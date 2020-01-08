Ajayi Crowther VC reads riot act to returning students

THE vice-chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Dapo Asaju, has read the riot act to returning students of the institution, intimating the students and their parents that the school will not hesitate to wield the big axe against anyone that flouts the laid down rules.

This was made known in a New Year message sent to both the parents and students while welcoming back for the 2019/2020 academic session. The message which appeared on the school platform was obtained by our correspondent.

The vice-chancellor reminded the students who were ordered to resume school on Sunday, January 5, 2020, of their agreement with the school management.

Professor Asaju said: “We pray for you…