IGP inaugurates new 40 CPS, says elevation base on merits, seniority, discipline

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly promoted 40 Commissioners of Police, CPs with a charge to the new officers not to let the Force down in the confidence reposed in them.

While decorating the officers, Adamu stated that the promotions were based on principles of seniority, merits, discipline and clean records of Service.

The IGP lauded the management of the Police Service Commission, PSC, for adhering strictly to the principle of due process in the promotion exercise which he said would in no small way boost professionalism in the…





Source: Nigerian Tribune