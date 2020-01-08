‘Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon’, Trump says in nation’s address » Tribune Online

President Trump announced his administration will hit Iran with new sanctions in the wake of its attack on two Iraqi military bases housing US troops, as well as in response to its broader aggression in the region.

“The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump said.

He noted that his administration is continuing to review other options to respond to the Iranian missile strikes.

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” Trump said. “In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American…